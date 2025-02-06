B of A Securities Downgrades FMC (LSE:0IK3)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for FMC (LSE:0IK3) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.37% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for FMC is 68.41 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55.79 GBX to a high of 89.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 86.37% from its latest reported closing price of 36.71 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for FMC is 6,742MM, an increase of 61.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,187 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IK3 is 0.21%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 141,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,060K shares representing 11.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,728K shares , representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IK3 by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,055K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,216K shares , representing a decrease of 28.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IK3 by 14.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,949K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,923K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IK3 by 8.33% over the last quarter.

IHGIX - THE HARTFORD DIVIDEND AND GROWTH FUND holds 3,712K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,269K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IK3 by 7.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

