B of A Securities Downgrades Extra Space Storage (LSE:0IJV)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Extra Space Storage (LSE:0IJV) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.35% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Extra Space Storage is 162.50 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 140.57 GBX to a high of 186.56 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.35% from its latest reported closing price of 158.77 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Extra Space Storage is 1,928MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extra Space Storage. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IJV is 0.46%, an increase of 3.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 244,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,236K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,682K shares , representing a decrease of 21.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 29.62% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 10,700K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,354K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 2.00% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,629K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,533K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,867K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,093K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 43.51% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,727K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,730K shares , representing an increase of 14.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 6.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.