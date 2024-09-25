B of A Securities Downgrades Equity Residential (LSE:0IIB)

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Equity Residential (LSE:0IIB) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.19% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Equity Residential is 74.02 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 62.50 GBX to a high of 89.08 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.19% from its latest reported closing price of 77.26 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Residential is 3,007MM, an increase of 3.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Residential. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IIB is 0.39%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.91% to 388,613K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 35,118K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,993K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,268K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IIB by 5.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,730K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,543K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IIB by 12.72% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 11,568K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,598K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IIB by 9.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,376K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,354K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IIB by 7.05% over the last quarter.

