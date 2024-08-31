B of A Securities Downgrades Elastic N.V. (MUN:3E1)

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Elastic N.V. (MUN:3E1) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elastic N.V.. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3E1 is 0.39%, an increase of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.42% to 95,190K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,786K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,157K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 57.32% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,943K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 27.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,595K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,731K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 83.22% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,558K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,329K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 19.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,807K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

