B of A Securities Downgrades Eastman Chemical (LSE:0IF3)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Eastman Chemical (LSE:0IF3) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.12% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eastman Chemical is 114.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 100.72 GBX to a high of 134.03 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.12% from its latest reported closing price of 109.24 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eastman Chemical is 10,927MM, an increase of 19.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastman Chemical. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IF3 is 0.18%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 119,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,952K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,511K shares , representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,937K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,479K shares , representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 82.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,711K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,675K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 4.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,019K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 5.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,959K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,993K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IF3 by 1.38% over the last quarter.

