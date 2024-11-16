B of A Securities Downgrades Digital Turbine (LSE:0A6A)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Digital Turbine (LSE:0A6A) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Turbine. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 12.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A6A is 0.06%, an increase of 53.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.01% to 61,367K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 7,281K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company.

AIGH Capital Management holds 4,490K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,125K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,695K shares , representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6A by 49.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,215K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6A by 34.99% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 2,338K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6A by 76.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.