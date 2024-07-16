B of A Securities Downgrades CSX (LSE:0HRJ)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for CSX (LSE:0HRJ) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.53% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for CSX is 39.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 30.22 GBX to a high of 46.08 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.53% from its latest reported closing price of 33.89 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CSX is 15,164MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,644 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HRJ is 0.32%, an increase of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 1,627,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 65,252K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,808K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRJ by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 62,679K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,723K shares , representing an increase of 33.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRJ by 84.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,554K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,015K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRJ by 3.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,799K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,270K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRJ by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 41,680K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,378K shares , representing a decrease of 20.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRJ by 17.69% over the last quarter.

