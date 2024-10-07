B of A Securities Downgrades Constellation Brands (WBAG:STZ)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Constellation Brands (WBAG:STZ) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Brands. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STZ is 0.30%, an increase of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 182,330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,970K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,685K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,886K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,041K shares , representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 1.99% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,412K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,355K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 8.84% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 5,373K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,294K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 5.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,195K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 7.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.