B of A Securities Downgrades ConocoPhillips (WBAG:COPH)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for ConocoPhillips (WBAG:COPH) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 3,783 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConocoPhillips. This is an increase of 154 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COPH is 0.46%, an increase of 20.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.44% to 1,291,046K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 50,859K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,189K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COPH by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 45,848K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,298K shares , representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COPH by 7.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,523K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,816K shares , representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COPH by 2.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,016K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,415K shares , representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COPH by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 31,287K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,814K shares , representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COPH by 3.27% over the last quarter.

