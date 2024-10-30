B of A Securities Downgrades Check Point Software Technologies (LSE:0Y9S)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Check Point Software Technologies (LSE:0Y9S) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.45% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Check Point Software Technologies is 199.40 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 111.25 GBX to a high of 241.82 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.45% from its latest reported closing price of 178.91 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Check Point Software Technologies is 2,610MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technologies. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y9S is 0.40%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 86,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,528K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,413K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y9S by 83.77% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,109K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717K shares , representing an increase of 9.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y9S by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 3,609K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,570K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y9S by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,572K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y9S by 57.52% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,350K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares , representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y9S by 14.30% over the last quarter.

