B of A Securities Downgrades Cencora (LSE:0HF3)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Cencora (LSE:0HF3) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.56% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cencora is 270.18 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 243.78 GBX to a high of 303.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.56% from its latest reported closing price of 229.82 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cencora is 268,292MM, a decrease of 5.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,082 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cencora. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HF3 is 0.42%, an increase of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 223,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walgreens Boots Alliance holds 24,418K shares representing 12.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,278K shares , representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HF3 by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,152K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,986K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HF3 by 7.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,279K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,320K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HF3 by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,107K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares , representing an increase of 49.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HF3 by 57.37% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,020K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121K shares , representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HF3 by 51.65% over the last quarter.

