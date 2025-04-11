B of A Securities Downgrades Cboe Global Markets (LSE:0HQN)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Cboe Global Markets (LSE:0HQN) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.26% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cboe Global Markets is 217.88 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 180.80 GBX to a high of 262.11 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.26% from its latest reported closing price of 205.05 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cboe Global Markets is 2,066MM, a decrease of 49.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cboe Global Markets. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQN is 0.24%, an increase of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.97% to 107,576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 7,685K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492K shares , representing an increase of 67.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 131.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,015K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,888K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 0.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,288K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,310K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 6.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,833K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,741K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,697K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 51.07% over the last quarter.

