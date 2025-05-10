B of A Securities Downgrades Archer-Daniels-Midland (LSE:0JQQ)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Archer-Daniels-Midland (LSE:0JQQ) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.35% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland is 50.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 45.61 GBX to a high of 59.01 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.35% from its latest reported closing price of 47.70 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Archer-Daniels-Midland is 100,496MM, an increase of 19.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JQQ is 0.21%, an increase of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.90% to 452,262K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 46,797K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,153K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,430K shares , representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JQQ by 86.52% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 17,455K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares , representing an increase of 77.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JQQ by 243.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,944K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,149K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JQQ by 17.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,943K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,525K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JQQ by 17.33% over the last quarter.

