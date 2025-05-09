B of A Securities Downgrades Apellis Pharmaceuticals (BIT:1APLS)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (BIT:1APLS) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1APLS is 0.21%, an increase of 14.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 139,197K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 12,222K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,111K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1APLS by 18.06% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 11,891K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,801K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,567K shares , representing a decrease of 31.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APLS by 12.30% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 8,477K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,089K shares , representing a decrease of 19.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APLS by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,275K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,401K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1APLS by 26.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.