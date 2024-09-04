B of A Securities Downgrades Amphenol (LSE:0HFB)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Amphenol (LSE:0HFB) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amphenol is 74.40 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 60.41 GBX to a high of 85.83 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of 66.78 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amphenol is 13,573MM, an increase of 1.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphenol. This is an increase of 168 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HFB is 0.50%, an increase of 7.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 102.71% to 1,259,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 58,432K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,224K shares , representing an increase of 46.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HFB by 6.71% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 40,345K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,630K shares , representing an increase of 48.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HFB by 8.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,936K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,855K shares , representing an increase of 50.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HFB by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 36,638K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,085K shares , representing an increase of 47.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HFB by 87.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,830K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,117K shares , representing an increase of 50.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HFB by 12.76% over the last quarter.

