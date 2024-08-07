B of A Securities Downgrades American Electric Power (WBAG:AEPC)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for American Electric Power (WBAG:AEPC) from Neutral to Underperform.

There are 2,186 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Electric Power. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEPC is 0.32%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 471,229K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,877K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,432K shares , representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEPC by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,172K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,189K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEPC by 3.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,253K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,844K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEPC by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,833K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,942K shares , representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEPC by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 11,364K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company.

