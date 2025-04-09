B of A Securities Downgrades Alcoa (BMV:AA1)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Alcoa (BMV:AA1) from Buy to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 8.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AA1 is 0.14%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 158,183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 16,474K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,444K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA1 by 2.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,386K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,076K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA1 by 2.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,125K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,225K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA1 by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,863K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,581K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,467K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA1 by 2.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.