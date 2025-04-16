B of A Securities Downgrades Air Products and Chemicals (BMV:APD)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Air Products and Chemicals (BMV:APD) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Products and Chemicals. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APD is 0.57%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 216,083K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,313K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,302K shares , representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 10.30% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 12,237K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,302K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APD by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,200K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,047K shares , representing an increase of 16.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APD by 13.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,971K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,044K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 6,663K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,598K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APD by 1.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.