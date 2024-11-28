B & S International Reports Lower Profits Amid Market Challenges

B & S International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1705) has released an update.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. has reported a significant drop of approximately 40.4% in net profit for the six months ending September 2024, totaling HK$10.6 million compared to HK$17.8 million in the same period last year. Despite this decline, the company has declared an interim dividend of HK2.5 cents per share, with a dividend payout ratio of 98.3%, highlighting a substantial commitment to returning value to shareholders. Revenue also saw a slight decrease of 5.1%, reflecting challenges in the current market environment.

