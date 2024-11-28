News & Insights

B & S International Announces Interim Dividend Payout

November 28, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

B & S International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1705) has released an update.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.025 per share for the six months ending 30 September 2024, payable on 24 December 2024. This announcement is set to capture the interest of investors as the ex-dividend date is approaching on 12 December 2024, giving shareholders the opportunity to benefit from the payout. With a record date of 18 December 2024, the company demonstrates a commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

