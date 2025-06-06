B. Riley Securities Upgrades Yext (LSE:0M2Q)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Yext (LSE:0M2Q) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.63% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Yext is 8.37 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7.05 GBX to a high of 10.48 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 40.63% from its latest reported closing price of 5.95 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Yext is 425MM, a decrease of 2.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yext. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M2Q is 0.19%, an increase of 4.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 107,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 12,792K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 11,680K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,671K shares , representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M2Q by 47.82% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 5,224K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,609K shares , representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M2Q by 19.62% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 4,207K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,392K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M2Q by 17.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,228K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M2Q by 3.98% over the last quarter.

