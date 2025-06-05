B. Riley Securities Upgrades Yext (BMV:YEXT)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Yext (BMV:YEXT) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 12,792K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 11,680K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,671K shares , representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 47.82% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 5,224K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,609K shares , representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 19.62% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 4,207K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,392K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 17.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,228K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.