B. Riley Securities Upgrades XPEL (XPEL)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for XPEL (NasdaqCM:XPEL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.25% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for XPEL is $39.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.25% from its latest reported closing price of $46.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XPEL is 496MM, an increase of 21.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPEL. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPEL is 0.20%, an increase of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 22,951K shares. The put/call ratio of XPEL is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,679K shares representing 13.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,615K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 3.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,442K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 2.69% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,275K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares , representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 8.22% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,062K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,037K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 7.11% over the last quarter.

XPEL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training.

