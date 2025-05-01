B. Riley Securities Upgrades trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (TRVG)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:TRVG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.56% Downside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is $3.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.13 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.56% from its latest reported closing price of $4.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 754MM, an increase of 55.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVG is 0.01%, an increase of 13.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.23% to 5,552K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVG is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Par Capital Management holds 3,544K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares , representing an increase of 17.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 58.68% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 690K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Universal- Beteiligungs- und Servicegesellschaft mbH holds 288K shares.

Baader Bank holds 286K shares.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 150K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing an increase of 60.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 113.78% over the last quarter.

Trivago Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of March 31, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 4.5 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

