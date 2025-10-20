B. Riley Securities Upgrades Triumph Financial (TFIN)

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.10% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Triumph Financial is $61.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 6.10% from its latest reported closing price of $58.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Triumph Financial is 532MM, an increase of 28.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Financial. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFIN is 0.17%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 29,829K shares. The put/call ratio of TFIN is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,847K shares representing 11.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,992K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 38.70% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,523K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,512K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 5.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,323K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 7.86% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 1,232K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing an increase of 25.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 0.48% over the last quarter.

