B. Riley Securities Upgrades Redfin (RDFN)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Redfin (NasdaqGS:RDFN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.47% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Redfin is $6.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.47% from its latest reported closing price of $9.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Redfin is 1,164MM, an increase of 15.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redfin. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDFN is 0.04%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 70,127K shares. The put/call ratio of RDFN is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,347K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,253K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 26.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,639K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,463K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,957K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares , representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 51.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,854K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 2.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,608K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Redfin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Redfin is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. The Company sells homes for more money and charge half the fee. It also runs the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Its home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and its lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have its renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, Redfin has saved customers nearly $1 billion in commissions. It serves more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.