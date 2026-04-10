B. Riley Securities Upgrades MacroGenics (MGNX)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2026, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for MacroGenics (NasdaqGS:MGNX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.18% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for MacroGenics is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.18% from its latest reported closing price of $3.60 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MacroGenics is 180MM, an increase of 20.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in MacroGenics. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 46.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGNX is 0.00%, an increase of 66.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.61% to 40,125K shares. The put/call ratio of MGNX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 6,324K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,960K shares , representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,909K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares , representing an increase of 41.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 92.55% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,518K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,974K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares , representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 1,841K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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