B. Riley Securities Upgrades Hallador Energy (HNRG)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Hallador Energy (NasdaqCM:HNRG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.33% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hallador Energy is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of 7.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hallador Energy is 1,089MM, an increase of 95.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hallador Energy. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNRG is 0.09%, an increase of 18.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 18,793K shares. The put/call ratio of HNRG is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aegis Financial holds 2,021K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 17.74% over the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 1,916K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 34.00% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 795K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares , representing a decrease of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 49.84% over the last quarter.

DWAS - Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 783K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 723K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 44.95% over the last quarter.

Hallador Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hallador Energy Company processes, mines and sells coal to producers of electric power. The Company also owns interests in an oil and gas company with operations in Michigan.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.