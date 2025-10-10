B. Riley Securities Upgrades FormFactor (FORM)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for FormFactor (NasdaqGS:FORM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.46% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for FormFactor is $33.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.46% from its latest reported closing price of $38.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FormFactor is 764MM, a decrease of 0.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in FormFactor. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORM is 0.14%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 97,205K shares. The put/call ratio of FORM is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 6,089K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,055K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 15.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,591K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,786K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,807K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,698K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 14.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,488K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,324K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,097K shares , representing a decrease of 33.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 17.73% over the last quarter.

