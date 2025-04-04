B. Riley Securities Upgrades Fabrinet (FN)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.71% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fabrinet is $276.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $179.78 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 61.71% from its latest reported closing price of $171.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fabrinet is 3,366MM, an increase of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,075 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fabrinet. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FN is 0.30%, an increase of 12.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 55,369K shares. The put/call ratio of FN is 6.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,722K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,662K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 6.58% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,287K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,843K shares , representing a decrease of 1,053.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 172.44% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,260K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 11.41% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,192K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Fabrinet Background Information



Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

