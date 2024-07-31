B. Riley Securities Upgrades Cryoport (CYRX)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Cryoport (NasdaqCM:CYRX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.85% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cryoport is $17.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 92.85% from its latest reported closing price of $9.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cryoport is 322MM, an increase of 43.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cryoport. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYRX is 0.12%, an increase of 20.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 65,737K shares. The put/call ratio of CYRX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 6,558K shares representing 13.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,754K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 30.86% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 4,848K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares , representing an increase of 28.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 42.73% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,515K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 5.40% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 2,364K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,571K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 68.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,274K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 90.25% over the last quarter.

CryoPort Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cryoport, Inc. is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and Cryogene, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that will support the growing needs of these markets. The Company mission is to support life and health on earth through our advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercialization. The Company supports the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.