B. Riley Securities Upgrades Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.15% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is $12.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.35 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 53.15% from its latest reported closing price of $8.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is 55MM, an increase of 7.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOMR is 0.05%, an increase of 93.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 18,611K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 5,182K shares representing 22.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 1,115K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 473K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 410K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 377K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOMR by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Angel Oak Mortgage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform.

