B. Riley Securities Reiterates Telos (TLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Telos (NasdaqGM:TLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.09% Upside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for Telos is $6.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 3.09% from its latest reported closing price of $6.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Telos is 179MM, an increase of 24.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telos. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLS is 0.03%, an increase of 17.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 45,607K shares. The put/call ratio of TLS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 9,530K shares representing 13.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,496K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 2,206K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares , representing a decrease of 22.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 2,000K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing a decrease of 35.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLS by 31.31% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,632K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,593K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

