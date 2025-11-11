B. Riley Securities Reiterates RealReal (REAL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of RealReal (NasdaqGS:REAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.36% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for RealReal is $11.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.36% from its latest reported closing price of $11.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RealReal is 925MM, an increase of 39.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in RealReal. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REAL is 0.14%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 106,293K shares. The put/call ratio of REAL is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kanen Wealth Management holds 4,709K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,730K shares , representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,322K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,178K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 18.45% over the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares , representing a decrease of 82.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 30.78% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,295K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares , representing an increase of 33.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 3,295K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares , representing an increase of 54.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAL by 85.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.