B. Riley Securities Reiterates New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of New Mountain Finance (NasdaqGS:NMFC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.64% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for New Mountain Finance is $10.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.64% from its latest reported closing price of $9.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New Mountain Finance is 339MM, a decrease of 0.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Mountain Finance. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMFC is 0.19%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.33% to 34,375K shares. The put/call ratio of NMFC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,763K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,764K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMFC by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares , representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMFC by 9.70% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 2,199K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMFC by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 2,072K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares , representing a decrease of 33.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMFC by 37.82% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,255K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares , representing an increase of 29.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMFC by 76.36% over the last quarter.

