B. Riley Securities Reiterates Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Gladstone Commercial (NasdaqGS:GOOD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.78% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Commercial is $13.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.78% from its latest reported closing price of $10.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Commercial is 181MM, an increase of 16.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Commercial. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOD is 0.05%, an increase of 18.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 27,569K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOD is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,705K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,501K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 20.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,393K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,253K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 57.30% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,150K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 3.87% over the last quarter.

