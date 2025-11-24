B. Riley Securities Reiterates Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Preferred Stock (GOODN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:GOODN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.75% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Preferred Stock is $25.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.63 to a high of $26.62. The average price target represents an increase of 19.75% from its latest reported closing price of $21.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Preferred Stock is 181MM, an increase of 16.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOODN is 0.24%, an increase of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 225K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 158K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSREX - Fidelity Series Real Estate Income Fund holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFR - InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOODN by 0.13% over the last quarter.

FSRRX - Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

