B. Riley Securities Reiterates Envela (ELA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Envela (NYSEAM:ELA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.93% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Envela is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.93% from its latest reported closing price of $11.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Envela is 257MM, an increase of 23.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envela. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 54.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELA is 0.09%, an increase of 45.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.29% to 4,012K shares. The put/call ratio of ELA is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 1,300K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 862K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELA by 15.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 324K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 186K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELA by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 144K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 53.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELA by 0.59% over the last quarter.

