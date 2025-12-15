B. Riley Securities Reiterates Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NasdaqGS:DHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.18% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust is $5.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 14.18% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Diversified Healthcare Trust is 1,608MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHC is 0.16%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 199,134K shares. The put/call ratio of DHC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flat Footed holds 23,487K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 15,505K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

H holds 14,917K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 11,546K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,335K shares , representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,922K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,823K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 35.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.