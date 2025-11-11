B. Riley Securities Reiterates Burford Capital (BUR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 167.71% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Burford Capital is $24.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.94 to a high of $31.45. The average price target represents an increase of 167.71% from its latest reported closing price of $9.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Burford Capital is 636MM, an increase of 36.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burford Capital. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUR is 0.52%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.44% to 164,029K shares. The put/call ratio of BUR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mithaq Capital SPC holds 10,465K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,544K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 9,189K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,471K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 7,732K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,236K shares , representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 34.60% over the last quarter.

Pictet North America Advisors holds 7,648K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,079K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,527K shares , representing an increase of 25.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 30.14% over the last quarter.

