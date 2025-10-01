B. Riley Securities Reiterates BRT Apartments (BRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.02% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BRT Apartments is $20.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 32.02% from its latest reported closing price of $15.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BRT Apartments is 210MM, an increase of 113.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRT Apartments. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRT is 0.08%, an increase of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 6,560K shares. The put/call ratio of BRT is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 423K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 360K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer & Close holds 340K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 14.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 298K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 14.98% over the last quarter.

