B. Riley Securities Reiterates Aviat Networks (AVNW) Buy Recommendation

November 05, 2025 — 07:07 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Aviat Networks (NasdaqGS:AVNW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.09% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aviat Networks is $34.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 44.09% from its latest reported closing price of $24.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aviat Networks is 396MM, a decrease of 12.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aviat Networks. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVNW is 0.16%, an increase of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 11,877K shares. AVNW / Aviat Networks, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AVNW is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 637K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 628K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 9.60% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 531K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares , representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 45.52% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 422K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 22.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 62.05% over the last quarter.

Hodges Capital Management holds 393K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 16.45% over the last quarter.

