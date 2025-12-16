B. RILEY SECURITIES Maintains Vecima Networks (VNWTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, B. RILEY SECURITIES maintained coverage of Vecima Networks (OTCPK:VNWTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.56% Downside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vecima Networks is $11.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.36 to a high of $13.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.56% from its latest reported closing price of $15.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vecima Networks is 354MM, an increase of 28.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vecima Networks. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNWTF is 0.00%, an increase of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.39% to 28K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.