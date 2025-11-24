B. Riley Securities Maintains UMH Properties (UMH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.48% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for UMH Properties is $18.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $24.68. The average price target represents an increase of 24.48% from its latest reported closing price of $15.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UMH Properties is 239MM, a decrease of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMH Properties. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMH is 0.13%, an increase of 13.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 83,232K shares. The put/call ratio of UMH is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,061K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,590K shares , representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 13.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,149K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,108K shares , representing a decrease of 47.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 41.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,671K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,471K shares , representing a decrease of 49.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 44.38% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,312K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares , representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 2.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,916K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 5.43% over the last quarter.

