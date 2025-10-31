B. Riley Securities Maintains Thryv Holdings (THRY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Thryv Holdings (NasdaqCM:THRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.12% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Thryv Holdings is $21.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 174.12% from its latest reported closing price of $7.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thryv Holdings is 793MM, an increase of 1.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thryv Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRY is 0.13%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 55,953K shares. The put/call ratio of THRY is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 4,280K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,449K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,221K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 85.67% over the last quarter.

Samjo Management holds 1,840K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing a decrease of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 42.02% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,713K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 2.14% over the last quarter.

