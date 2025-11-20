B. Riley Securities Maintains Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sound Point Meridian Capital is $20.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 34.87% from its latest reported closing price of $15.05 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.67, an increase of 4.03% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sound Point Meridian Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPMC is 1.25%, an increase of 924.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 12,039K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 10,784K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 474K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMC by 79.51% over the last quarter.

Everest Management holds 76K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMC by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 62K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing a decrease of 25.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPMC by 65.87% over the last quarter.

