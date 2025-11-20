B. Riley Securities Maintains Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SQNS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SQNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 287.19% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $21.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 287.19% from its latest reported closing price of $5.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 168MM, an increase of 434.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sequans Communications S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQNS is 0.27%, an increase of 76.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 85.88% to 8,287K shares. The put/call ratio of SQNS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 2,060K shares.

Oasis Management Co holds 1,411K shares.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,114K shares.

Yorkville Advisors Global holds 763K shares.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 366K shares.

