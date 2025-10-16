B. Riley Securities Maintains Saratoga Investment - Corporate Bond (SAT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Saratoga Investment - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SAT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.48% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Saratoga Investment - Corporate Bond is $25.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.21 to a high of $28.92. The average price target represents an increase of 2.48% from its latest reported closing price of $24.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Saratoga Investment - Corporate Bond is 138MM, an increase of 6.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saratoga Investment - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAT is 0.10%, an increase of 64.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 59.42% to 607K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 341K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAT by 11.22% over the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 169K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing a decrease of 475.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAT by 85.09% over the last quarter.

DGFFX - Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund Class I holds 44K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RSIIX - RiverPark Strategic Income Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 309.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAT by 74.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.