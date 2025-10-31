B. Riley Securities Maintains Red Violet (RDVT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Red Violet (NasdaqCM:RDVT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.69% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Red Violet is $57.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.69% from its latest reported closing price of $53.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Red Violet is 81MM, a decrease of 2.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Violet. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 10.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDVT is 0.14%, an increase of 24.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 11,085K shares. The put/call ratio of RDVT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 805K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares , representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 15.79% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 626K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares , representing a decrease of 93.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Ashford Capital Management holds 594K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 20.81% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 469K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares , representing an increase of 23.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 65.84% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 368K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDVT by 25.57% over the last quarter.

