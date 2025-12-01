B. Riley Securities Maintains RadNet (RDNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of RadNet (NasdaqGM:RDNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.65% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for RadNet is $86.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.65% from its latest reported closing price of $80.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RadNet is 1,584MM, a decrease of 19.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in RadNet. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDNT is 0.33%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 94,874K shares. The put/call ratio of RDNT is 5.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,514K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 3,277K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,263K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 28.12% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,816K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares , representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 21.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,203K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,071K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing an increase of 92.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 1,686.56% over the last quarter.

